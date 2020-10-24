La Liga Standings

Oct 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Sociedad 6 3 2 1 10 2 11 2 Villarreal 6 3 2 1 8 8 11 3 Real Madrid 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 4 Getafe 5 3 1 1 5 3 10 .......................................... 5 Elche 5 3 1 1 5 4 10 .......................................... 6 Cádiz 6 3 1 2 6 6 10 .......................................... 7 Granada 5 3 1 1 7 8 10 .......................................... 8 Betis 6 3 0 3 7 9 9 9 Atlético 4 2 2 0 8 1 8 10 Barcelona 4 2 1 1 8 2 7 11 Sevilla 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 12 Osasuna 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 13 Valencia 7 2 1 4 9 11 7 14 Athletic Club 5 2 0 3 4 5 6 15 Eibar 6 1 2 3 4 6 5 16 Huesca 6 0 5 1 4 6 5 17 Celta Vigo 6 1 2 3 3 9 5 18 Alavés 6 1 1 4 3 8 4 .......................................... 19 Valladolid 6 0 3 3 5 9 3 20 Levante 5 1 0 4 5 10 3 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation