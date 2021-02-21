La Liga Standings

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 23 17 4 2 45 16 55 2 Real Madrid 24 16 4 4 42 19 52 3 Barcelona 22 14 4 4 49 21 46 4 Sevilla 22 14 3 5 32 16 45 .............................................. 5 Real Sociedad 23 10 8 5 37 20 38 .............................................. 6 Betis 24 11 3 10 32 38 36 .............................................. 7 Villarreal 23 8 12 3 32 24 36 .............................................. 8 Levante 24 7 10 7 34 33 31 9 Granada 23 8 6 9 27 38 30 10 Celta Vigo 24 7 8 9 29 36 29 11 Athletic Club 22 8 4 10 32 26 28 12 Valencia 24 6 9 9 30 32 27 13 Osasuna 23 6 7 10 22 31 25 14 Getafe 24 6 6 12 17 30 24 15 Cádiz 23 6 6 11 20 39 24 16 Alavés 23 5 7 11 20 34 22 17 Eibar 24 4 9 11 19 27 21 18 Elche 22 4 9 9 20 31 21 .............................................. 19 Valladolid 24 4 9 11 22 35 21 20 Huesca 23 2 10 11 18 33 16 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation