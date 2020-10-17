La Liga Standings

Oct 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 2 Granada 5 3 1 1 7 8 10 3 Betis 5 3 0 2 7 6 9 4 Real Sociedad 5 2 2 1 7 2 8 ........................................ 5 Villarreal 5 2 2 1 6 7 8 ........................................ 6 Barcelona 3 2 1 0 8 1 7 ........................................ 7 Sevilla 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 ........................................ 8 Getafe 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 9 Valencia 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 10 Cádiz 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 11 Osasuna 4 2 0 2 5 4 6 12 Atlético 3 1 2 0 6 1 5 13 Celta Vigo 5 1 2 2 3 7 5 14 Eibar 5 1 1 3 4 6 4 15 Huesca 5 0 4 1 2 4 4 16 Elche 3 1 1 1 1 3 4 17 Alavés 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 18 Levante 4 1 0 3 5 8 3 ........................................ 19 Athletic Club 4 1 0 3 2 5 3 20 Valladolid 5 0 2 3 3 7 2 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation