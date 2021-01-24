La Liga Standings

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 17 14 2 1 33 7 44 2 Real Madrid 19 12 4 3 34 16 40 3 Sevilla 19 11 3 5 26 16 36 4 Barcelona 18 10 4 4 37 17 34 .............................................. 5 Villarreal 20 8 10 2 28 19 34 .............................................. 6 Real Sociedad 20 8 7 5 31 18 31 .............................................. 7 Granada 19 8 4 7 23 31 28 .............................................. 8 Betis 20 8 3 9 26 34 27 9 Cádiz 20 6 6 8 17 27 24 10 Levante 19 5 8 6 27 28 23 11 Getafe 18 6 5 7 16 18 23 12 Celta Vigo 19 6 5 8 23 30 23 13 Athletic Club 18 6 3 9 21 22 21 14 Valencia 19 4 8 7 25 26 20 15 Valladolid 20 4 8 8 20 29 20 16 Eibar 19 4 7 8 16 20 19 17 Alavés 20 4 6 10 18 29 18 18 Elche 17 3 8 6 16 23 17 .............................................. 19 Osasuna 19 3 7 9 16 28 16 20 Huesca 20 1 10 9 14 29 13 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation