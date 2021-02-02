La Liga Summaries

Feb 1 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Monday (start times are CET) Real Betis (0) 1 Scorers: Borja Iglesias 79 Yellow card: Joel Robles 87 Subs used: Sidnei 46 (Víctor Ruíz), Borja Iglesias 58 (Loren Morón), William Carvalho 58 (Joaquín), Tello 70 (Rodri), Guardado 86 (Canales) Osasuna (0) 0 Yellow card: Moncayola 59 Subs used: Manu Sánchez 64 (Kike Barja), Roberto Torres 64 (Rubén García), Enric Gallego 77 (Calleri), Javi Martínez 84 (Moncayola), Adrián 84 (Iñigo Pérez) Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas ................................................................. Friday, February 5 fixtures (CET/GMT) Deportivo Alavés v Real Valladolid (2100/2000) Saturday, February 6 fixtures (CET/GMT) Levante v Granada (1400/1300) Huesca v Real Madrid (1615/1515) Elche v Villarreal (1830/1730) Sevilla v Getafe (2100/2000)