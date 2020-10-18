La Liga Summaries

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Sunday (start times are CET) Eibar (0) 0 Yellow card: Miguel Atienza 1, Arbilla 62 Subs used: Sergi Enrich 57 (Muto), Bryan Gil 70 (Inui), Quique González 91 (Kike) Osasuna (0) 0 Yellow card: Kike Barja 26, Moncayola 40, Moncayola 88 (2nd) Subs used: Jony 32 (Calleri), Nacho Vidal 67 (Kike Barja), Adrián 80 (Rubén García) Referee: David Medié Jiménez ................................................................. Athletic Club (14:00) Levante ................................................................. Villarreal (16:00) Valencia ................................................................. Deportivo Alavés (18:30) Elche ................................................................. Huesca (18:30) Real Valladolid ................................................................. Real Betis (21:00) Real Sociedad ................................................................. Friday, October 23 fixtures (CET/GMT) Elche v Valencia (2100/1900)