Labour leader Starmer accuses UK government of losing control of coronavirus

22 Sep 2020 / 16:41 H.

    LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the government on Tuesday of having lost control of the coronavirus crisis, saying "there should be nothing inevitable about a second lockdown".

    As Prime Minister Boris Johnson readies new restrictions to come into force to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases, Starmer used a speech to his party's conference to say while Labour would be constructive and needed the Conservative government to succeed, he also criticised the testing system.

    "But instead of getting a grip, the government has lost control. Our testing system collapsed just when we needed it most," he said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Sarah Young)

