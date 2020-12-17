LAFC advances to semis of CONCACAF Champions League

Kwadwo Opoku came off the bench to tally the game-winning goal in the 71st minute, sending Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul on Wednesday night in Orlando.

The match was single leg.

Yoshimar Yotun gave Cruz Azul a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. Carlos Vela tallied the equalizer for LAFC in the 38th minute. Opoku came on in the 58th minute and scored the game-winner minutes later, making LAFC the only MLS team to advance.

LAFC will face Club America in the semis on Saturday in Orlando.

Atlanta United 1, Club America 0

Mexican side Club America advanced to 3-1 on aggregate after falling to Major League Soccer's Atlanta United, 1-0, in the teams' second leg.

Club America will face MLS side LAFC on Saturday in Orlando, while Mexican side Tigres will meet Honduran side CD Olimpia in the other semifinal. Tigres knocked out NYCFC in the quarterfinals on Tuesday and CD Olimpia took out the Montreal Impact.

The winners advance to the championship Dec. 22, also in Orlando.

Atlanta's Jackson Conway scored the lone goal in the 82nd minute. Atlanta had 10 shots, including seven on goal, while Club America had just one shot on goal.

Club America posted a 3-0 win over Atlanta United in the team's first leg in Mexico City behind goals by Leonardo Suarez, Henry Martin Mex and Bruno Valdez.

--Field Level Media