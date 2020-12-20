LAFC, Tigres to play in CONCACAF final

Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC and Mexican side Tigres will meet in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., after both sides were victorious in their semifinal matches on Saturday night.

Carlos Vela scored goals in the 46th and 47th minutes to rally his LAFC to a 3-1 win over Mexican side Club America.

Club America took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on a goal by Sebastian Caceres. LAFC also had to play short-handed for most of the second half after Eduard Atuesta received a red card in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time. However, Club America's Luis Reyes received a red card in the 79th minute.

Latif Blessing capped the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

LAFC finished with 11 shots, including seven on target, while Club America had 13 shots, with seven on target.

In the first semifinal of the doubleheader in Orlando, Andre-Pierre Gignac converted two penalty kicks to lead Tigres to a 3-0 victory over Honduran side CD Olimpia.

Gignac scored his first penalty kick in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and doubled Tigres' lead in the 57th minute when he scored from the same spot. Tigres put the game away when they received an own goal from CD Olimpia's Elvin Casildo in the 78th minute.

CD Olimpia had to play short-handed in the second half after Deybi Flores received a red card in first-half stoppage time.

Tigres had 16 shots, with 11 on target, compared to just two on target for CD Olimpia.

