Lakers' Davis, Blazers' Lillard exit due to injuries

Lakers power forward Anthony Davis departed Los Angeles' first-round Western Conference playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday due to back spasms.

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited later in third quarter because of a right knee injury. He was taken off the court to be examined.

Davis left Game 4 of the series near Orlando with 9:21 left in the third quarter and the Lakers holding a 91-53 lead. The club ruled him out for the remainder of the game a short time later.

Davis had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes before exiting. Los Angeles was looking to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Lillard came out with 5:18 to go in the third. He had 11 points and four assists in 27 minutes. Lillard, who was playing with a dislocated left index finger that he hurt in Game 2, was averaging 28.7 points in the series before Monday.

