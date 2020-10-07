Landslide in Guatemala kills four, injures 10

GUATEMALA CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A landslide in southwestern Guatemala has killed at least four people and injured 10 others, civil protection authorities said late on Tuesday.

The landslide destroyed eight homes in the municipality of San Marcos La Laguna in the country's Solola region, national disaster agency CONRED said in a statement. The dead were a man, two women and an 8-month-old baby, the agency added.

Rescue operations were continuing at the scene, CONRED said. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)