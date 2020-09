TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The largest faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has backed Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga to become the party's leader, giving him overwhelming support among its top brass to become the next prime minister.

The leader of the LDP will almost certainly become prime minister because of its majority in the lower house of parliament, replacing Shinzo Abe who on Friday said he was stepping down for health reasons. (Reporting by David Dolan and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)