Leader of Tigray forces says they shot down Ethiopian military plane

NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The leader of the rebellious forces in Ethiopia's Tigray region told Reuters in a text message that his forces had shot down an Ethiopian military plane on Sunday and captured the pilot, a day after the government announced its military operation in the region was over.

Debretsion Gebremichael said in a message that the pilot "was on a mission to bomb".

There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government or military. The government has previously said it only bombs military targets.

Claims from all sides have been difficult to verify as phone and internet links to Tigray have been down and access has been tightly controlled since fighting erupted on Nov. 4 between Ethiopian troops and the Tigrayan forces. (Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by Frances Kerry)