Leafs' Matthews feeling well after bout with COVID-19

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews acknowledged Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus last month and is feeling well ahead of the team's return to training camp.

"I was pretty much asymptomatic, felt for the most (part) pretty normal for two weeks (of isolating)," Matthews told reporters on a Zoom call. "I did my quarantine and I'm healthy now, so it's all good."

Matthews, who was in his home state of Arizona at the time of his diagnosis, was prevented from returning to Canada and participating in the entirety of Phase 2's voluntary workouts.

"(The coronavirus) didn't really hinder my training, I was able to do stuff at home," Matthews said. "Obviously wasn't able to leave or anything. I think that's really the only thing that kind of took a hit for me. I was skating beforehand and having to take two and a half, three weeks off obviously kind of catches up to you."

Matthews already has set career highs in goals (47) and points (80) in 70 games before the stoppage of play, while competing in the first season of his five-year, $58 million contract. The 22-year-old has 285 points (158 goals, 127 assists) in 282 career games since being selected by Toronto with the top overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Maple Leafs (36-34-9) will begin a best-of-five qualifying series against the Columbus Blue Jackets (33-37-15) on Aug. 2.

