League Cup Summaries

Sep 23 (OPTA) - Summaries for the League Cup on Wednesday (start times are BST) 3rd Round ................................................................. Preston North End in play Brighton & Hove Albion ................................................................. Fulham (2) 2 Scorers: A. Kamara 9, B. De Cordova-Reid 32 Yellow card: Odoi 53 Subs used: Seri 62 (Onomah), Francois 71 (Kamara), Carvalho 78 (Knockaert) Sheffield Wednesday (0) 0 Yellow card: Odubajo 63 Subs used: Penney 71 (Palmer), Rhodes 79 (Waldock), Hagan 82 (Kachunga) Referee: Lee Mason ................................................................. Millwall in play Burnley ................................................................. Stoke City in play Gillingham ................................................................. Morecambe in play Newcastle United ................................................................. Leicester City in play Arsenal ................................................................. Fleetwood Town in play Everton ................................................................. Chelsea in play Barnsley ................................................................. Thursday, September 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bristol City v Aston Villa (1900/1800) Lincoln City v Liverpool (1945/1845) Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth (1945/1845)