BEIRUT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A prominent Lebanese Shi'ite critic of Iran-backed Hezbollah was found killed in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, a security source and local media said.

The source said Lokman Slim, an activist and publisher who ran a research centre, was shot to death and the motive was not immediately clear. (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Beirut bureau; Editing by Toby Chopra)