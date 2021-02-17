Lebanon Hezbollah chief refutes accusations linking group to activist killing

BEIRUT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday refuted accusations of any links between the group and the killing of researcher and activist Lokman Slim.

"Any incident that happens in your area then you are accused until the opposite is proven? Is this something that is practiced in the whole wide world? Where else is this logic present?" Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

Activist Lokman Slim was shot and found dead in his car in south Lebanon earlier in February, marking the first killing of a high-profile activist in years.

He was a critic of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. His sister has suggested he was murdered because of those views. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese)