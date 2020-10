NAQOURA, Lebanon, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Lebanese and Israeli teams met on Wednesday at a United Nations base in southern Lebanon for talks on their disputed maritime border, a United Nations source said.

The U.S.-mediated talks follow three years of diplomacy by the United States and were announced weeks after Washington stepped up pressure on allies of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, which fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans)