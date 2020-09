BEIRUT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Lebanon's army said on Thursday it had found 4.35 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate near the entrance to Beirut port, the site of a huge explosion of the same chemical last month, the state news agency NNA reported.

Army engineers were "dealing with it," NNA reported, citing an army statement. (Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Edmund Blair)