BEIRUT, July 3 (Reuters) - Lebanon's talks with the IMF are on hold pending the start of economic reforms and agreement on the Lebanese side on a common approach for calculating losses, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told al-Joumhuria newspaper on Friday.

In comments confirmed to Reuters by official sources, Wazni said he would remain in contact with the IMF until the talks resumed.

