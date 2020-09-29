SEARCH
Lebanon's Shi'ite Amal movement surprised by Macron accusations

29 Sep 2020 / 19:27 H.

    BEIRUT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Shi'ite Amal movement expressed surprise on Tuesday over accusations French President Emmanuel Macron made against them.

    "The movement, while it respects the role French President Macron has played, is surprised by comments he made that included accusations and holding (the Amal Movement and Hezbollah) especially responsible," in a reference to the collapse of government formation talks, the statement said. (Reporting by Beirut bureau; writing by Raya Jalabi Editing by Gareth Jones)

