LeBron James named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James just added another accomplishment to his lofty resume.

James was named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year on Thursday.

James, 35, is coming off his fourth NBA title after defeating the Miami Heat in October in a six-game series. James was named the Most Valuable Player in the series, his fourth career Finals MVP.

James also became the first player in NBA history to win a title with three different teams.

While James' on-court accomplishments continue to pile up, he has also become one of the most powerful voices in sports regarding the racial and social injustice movements.

He recently helped set up the organization "More Than a Vote" to help combat voter suppression during the 2020 presidential election.

James will remain with the Lakers for at least the next two seasons after signing a two-year, $85 contract extension earlier this month.

