LeBron James' triple-double leads Lakers past Thunder

LeBron James had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned their fifth straight victory by defeating the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 119-112 in overtime on Monday.

Montrezl Harrell contributed 21 points and eight rebounds and Dennis Schroder added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Lakers, who played without Anthony Davis (Achilles) and Alex Caruso (hand). Wes Matthews added 16 points and Kyle Kuzma finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Darius Bazley collected 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Thunder. Hamidou Diallo scored 20 points with 11 rebounds, while Justin Jackson and Al Horford each had 14.

Oklahoma City's Mike Muscala (concussion), Isaiah Roby (foot) and Theo Maledon (health and safety protocol) did not play.

The Lakers took command in the extra session with baskets by Harrell and Schroder and a 3-pointer by Matthews for a 117-110 advantage with 1:59 remaining.

Earlier, James' layup tied the score at 107 with 1:13 left. Schroder hit a jumper to put Los Angeles up by two with 34.6 seconds remaining. Gilgeous-Alexander missed a shot in the lane before Schroder made one of two free throws with 15.9 seconds left for a 110-107 lead.

After the Lakers successfully challenged a foul call against Schroder on a drive by Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder guard was fouled on a 3-point shot by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.2 seconds left. Gilgeous-Alexander made all three free throws to knot the score at 110.

James misfired on a 28-foot 3-pointer to end regulation.

In the third, the Lakers opened the quarter with a 14-3 run for a 70-63 edge after a dunk by James with 5:38 left. However, the Thunder rallied and closed the quarter on a 21-6 surge for an 84-76 lead heading into the fourth.

The Thunder led 60-56 at the break. Bazley led all scorers with 17 points in the first half.

--Field Level Media