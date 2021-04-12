SEARCH
Leftist candidate Pedro Castillo leading Peruvian elections - first official count

12 Apr 2021 / 12:51 H.

    LIMA, April 12 (Reuters) - Leftist candidate Pedro Castillo is leading in the Peruvian presidential election with 15.8% of votes, according to a first official release of results with 11.4% of votes counted.

    Castillo was followed by liberal economist Hernando de Soto with 14.48% of the vote, followed by ultra-right candidate Rafael Lopez Aliaga with 13.13% and Keiko Fujimori with 12.19% of the vote, electoral officials said in a live broadcast. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

