Lehner, Golden Knights smash Canucks in Game 1

Reilly Smith, Alex Tuch and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist and Robin Lehner finished with 26 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights cruised to a 5-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in the opening game of the second round of the Western Conference playoffs on Sunday night in Edmonton.

Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty also scored goals and Shea Theodore added a pair of assists for Vegas, which improved to 9-0-2 all-time against the Canucks. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night.

It was the first career playoff shutout for Lehner, who improved to 6-1-0 in seven postseason games with the No. 1-seeded Golden Knights.

Jacob Markstrom had 29 saves for fifth-seeded Vancouver, which was facing a quick turnaround after eliminating the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the first round on Friday night; the Golden Knights, on the other hand, were well rested after eliminating the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Thatcher Demko replaced Markstrom with 8:26 remaining and stopped all five shots he faced.

Marchessault gave Vegas a 1-0 lead little more than midway through the first period with his third goal of the playoffs. Smith set the score up with a pass from behind the goal line that deflected off a skate of a Vancouver defender right to Marchessault alone at the left side of the goal, from where he quickly jammed a shot past Markstrom inside the post.

The Golden Knights then broke the game open with three second-period goals in a 14:21 span. Smith got the first one with a power-play goal, backhanding in a rebound of a Tuch shot for his fourth goal of the playoffs.

Stone then scored his fifth postseason goal to make it 3-0, redirecting Nate Schmidt's shot from just inside the blue line inside the left post. Tuch followed less than four minutes later with his fifth goal of the playoffs, breaking through a pair of Canuck defenders after getting an outlet pass from Nick Cousins and beating Markstrom on his glove side.

Pacioretty extended the lead to 5-0 midway through the third period with his second playoff goal off a pass from behind the net by Stone.

