Liberal challenger Bowman ousts veteran congressman Engel in New York primary -media

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Liberal Democrat Jamaal Bowman ousted 16-term U.S. Representative Eliot Engel from a congressional seat representing part of New York, two media outlets reported on Friday.

The race was closely watched as a test of the strength of the Democratic Party's left wing after moderate Joe Biden became the presumptive presidential nominee. The New York Times and the Associated Press both called the result of the June 23 election on Friday. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)