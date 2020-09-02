Libya's NOC chairman discusses oil blockage with Italy's foreign minister

CAIRO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) Chairman Mustafa Sanalla met on Tuesday with Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Tripoli as they discussed the blockade of oil facilities in Libya, NOC said on its Facebook page.

NOC said Di Maio "affirmed his full support for the initiative proposed by the corporation to resume production and export of oil, and freeze its revenues in the corporation's account in the Libyan Foreign Bank, in parallel with the launch of an economic path that ensures the achievement of financial transparency." (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)