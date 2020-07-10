Libya's NOC lifts force majeure, says output will be low for now

TUNIS, July 10 (Reuters) - Libya National Oil Corporation on Friday lifted its force majeure on all oil exports after a half-year blockade by eastern forces, but said technical problems caused by the shutdown would keep production low.

The first tanker to load is the Kriti Bastion at Es Sider oil port, NOC added in a statement, and said it would "take a long time" to increase output due to "the significant damage to reservoirs and infrastructure" caused by the blockade.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by David Evans)