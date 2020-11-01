Liga MX Summaries

Nov 1 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Liga MX on Saturday (start times are CST) Apertura ................................................................. Atlas (0) 0 Yellow card: Barbosa 24 Subs used: Acosta 62 (Isijara), Trejo 72 (Correa), Torres 81 (Abella) Puebla (1) 1 Scorers: G. Corral 39 Yellow card: Tabó 50, Escoto 86 Subs used: Escoto 62 (Fernández), Reyes 74 (Ormeño), González 74 (Tabó), Vidrio 84 (Corral), Cuesta 84 (Álvarez) Referee: Óscar Macías Romo ................................................................. Pumas UNAM (19:00) Guadalajara ................................................................. Monterrey (21:06) Cruz Azul ................................................................. Sunday, November 1 fixtures (CST/GMT) América v Tigres UANL (1730/2330) Monday, November 2 fixtures (CST/GMT) León v Santos Laguna (2100/0300)