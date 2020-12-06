Ligue 1 Standings

Dec 6 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 13 9 1 3 33 9 28 2 Lille 13 7 5 1 24 9 26 ............................................ 3 Marseille 11 7 3 1 17 9 24 ............................................ 4 Lyon 12 6 5 1 21 10 23 ............................................ 5 Monaco 13 7 2 4 24 18 23 6 Montpellier 13 7 2 4 22 19 23 ............................................ 7 Lens 12 6 3 3 19 18 21 8 Rennes 13 5 4 4 19 18 19 9 Angers 12 6 1 5 18 22 19 10 Brest 12 6 0 6 21 23 18 11 Nice 11 5 2 4 16 15 17 12 Metz 12 4 4 4 12 11 16 13 Bordeaux 12 4 4 4 12 13 16 14 Nantes 12 3 4 5 14 18 13 15 Saint-Étienne 12 3 2 7 12 20 11 16 Nîmes 13 3 2 8 11 24 11 17 Reims 12 2 3 7 16 22 9 ............................................ 18 Lorient 12 2 2 8 12 22 8 ............................................ 19 Strasbourg 12 2 1 9 14 24 7 20 Dijon 12 1 4 7 8 21 7 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation