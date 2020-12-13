Ligue 1 Standings

Dec 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 13 9 1 3 33 9 28 2 Marseille 12 8 3 1 19 10 27 ............................................ 3 Lille 13 7 5 1 24 9 26 ............................................ 4 Lyon 13 7 5 1 24 11 26 ............................................ 5 Montpellier 14 8 2 4 25 21 26 6 Monaco 14 7 2 5 25 20 23 ............................................ 7 Angers 14 7 2 5 20 22 23 8 Lens 13 6 3 4 21 21 21 9 Rennes 13 5 4 4 19 18 19 10 Bordeaux 13 5 4 4 13 13 19 11 Nice 12 5 3 4 16 15 18 12 Brest 13 6 0 7 21 24 18 13 Metz 13 4 4 5 13 14 16 14 Nantes 13 3 4 6 14 22 13 15 Saint-Étienne 14 3 4 7 12 20 13 16 Nîmes 13 3 2 8 11 24 11 17 Reims 13 2 4 7 16 22 10 ............................................ 18 Strasbourg 13 3 1 9 18 24 10 ............................................ 19 Lorient 13 2 2 9 12 24 8 20 Dijon 13 1 5 7 8 21 8 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation