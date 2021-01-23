Ligue 1 Standings

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 21 14 3 4 48 11 45 2 Lille 20 12 6 2 35 15 42 .............................................. 3 Lyon 20 11 7 2 39 19 40 .............................................. 4 Monaco 20 11 3 6 39 29 36 .............................................. 5 Rennes 20 10 6 4 30 22 36 6 Marseille 19 9 5 5 26 19 32 .............................................. 7 Lens 20 9 4 7 30 29 31 8 Angers 20 9 3 8 25 31 30 9 Bordeaux 20 8 5 7 23 21 29 10 Metz 20 7 7 6 21 18 28 11 Montpellier 21 8 4 9 33 39 28 12 Brest 20 8 2 10 31 36 26 13 Strasbourg 20 7 2 11 29 32 23 14 Nice 19 6 5 8 22 28 23 15 Reims 20 5 6 9 28 31 21 16 Saint-Étienne 20 4 7 9 20 30 19 17 Nantes 20 3 9 8 20 32 18 .............................................. 18 Nîmes 20 4 3 13 16 41 15 .............................................. 19 Dijon 19 2 8 9 12 26 14 20 Lorient 19 3 3 13 20 38 12 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation