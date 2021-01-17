Ligue 1 Standings

Jan 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 20 13 3 4 44 11 42 2 Lyon 19 11 7 1 39 18 40 .............................................. 3 Lille 19 11 6 2 33 14 39 .............................................. 4 Monaco 20 11 3 6 39 29 36 .............................................. 5 Rennes 19 9 6 4 28 21 33 6 Marseille 18 9 5 4 26 18 32 .............................................. 7 Angers 20 9 3 8 25 31 30 8 Montpellier 20 8 4 8 33 35 28 9 Lens 18 8 3 7 28 28 27 10 Bordeaux 19 7 5 7 20 21 26 11 Brest 19 8 2 9 30 34 26 12 Metz 19 6 7 6 20 18 25 13 Nice 18 6 5 7 22 25 23 14 Reims 19 5 6 8 27 29 21 15 Strasbourg 19 6 2 11 28 32 20 16 Saint-Étienne 19 4 7 8 20 29 19 17 Nantes 19 3 8 8 19 31 17 .............................................. 18 Nîmes 20 4 3 13 16 41 15 .............................................. 19 Dijon 19 2 8 9 12 26 14 20 Lorient 19 3 3 13 20 38 12 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation