Ligue 1 Standings

Oct 16 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Rennes 7 4 3 0 15 8 15 2 Lille 6 4 2 0 9 2 14 ........................................... 3 Lens 6 4 1 1 10 6 13 ........................................... 4 PSG 6 4 0 2 12 3 12 ........................................... 5 Montpellier 6 3 1 2 12 8 10 6 Monaco 6 3 1 2 9 8 10 ........................................... 7 Saint-Étienne 6 3 1 2 8 7 10 8 Nice 6 3 1 2 7 8 10 9 Bordeaux 6 2 3 1 6 2 9 10 Marseille 6 2 3 1 7 7 9 11 Brest 6 3 0 3 10 12 9 12 Angers 6 3 0 3 7 14 9 13 Nîmes 6 2 2 2 9 7 8 14 Lyon 6 1 4 1 7 5 7 15 Metz 6 2 1 3 6 6 7 16 Nantes 6 1 2 3 6 9 5 17 Lorient 6 1 1 4 9 13 4 ........................................... 18 Strasbourg 6 1 0 5 4 13 3 ........................................... 19 Reims 6 0 2 4 5 10 2 20 Dijon 7 0 2 5 4 14 2 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation