Ligue 1 Standings

Mar 15 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Lille 29 18 9 2 49 17 63 2 PSG 29 19 3 7 63 19 60 ............................................... 3 Lyon 29 17 9 3 57 26 60 ............................................... 4 Monaco 29 17 5 7 56 38 56 ............................................... 5 Lens 29 12 9 8 44 41 45 6 Marseille 29 12 9 8 38 33 45 ............................................... 7 Metz 29 11 9 9 35 29 42 8 Rennes 29 11 8 10 34 32 41 9 Montpellier 29 11 8 10 45 48 41 10 Angers 29 11 6 12 33 43 39 11 Bordeaux 29 10 6 13 31 35 36 12 Nice 29 10 6 13 36 41 36 13 Reims 29 8 11 10 35 36 35 14 Brest 29 10 4 15 43 53 34 15 Strasbourg 29 9 6 14 36 42 33 16 Saint-Étienne 29 8 9 12 30 42 33 17 Lorient 29 7 7 15 35 53 28 ............................................... 18 Nantes 29 5 12 12 30 45 27 ............................................... 19 Nîmes 29 7 5 17 28 55 26 20 Dijon 29 2 9 18 20 50 15 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation