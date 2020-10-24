Ligue 1 Standings

Oct 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Lille 7 5 2 0 13 2 17 2 PSG 7 5 0 2 16 3 15 ........................................... 3 Rennes 8 4 3 1 16 10 15 ........................................... 4 Nice 7 4 1 2 10 9 13 ........................................... 5 Lens 7 4 1 2 10 10 13 6 Angers 8 4 1 3 10 16 13 ........................................... 7 Marseille 7 3 3 1 10 8 12 8 Montpellier 7 3 2 2 13 9 11 9 Monaco 7 3 2 2 10 9 11 10 Lyon 7 2 4 1 10 7 10 11 Saint-Étienne 7 3 1 3 9 10 10 12 Bordeaux 7 2 3 2 7 5 9 13 Brest 7 3 0 4 11 15 9 14 Metz 7 2 2 3 7 7 8 15 Nantes 7 2 2 3 9 10 8 16 Nîmes 7 2 2 3 9 11 8 17 Lorient 7 2 1 4 12 14 7 ........................................... 18 Strasbourg 7 1 0 6 6 16 3 ........................................... 19 Reims 7 0 2 5 6 13 2 20 Dijon 7 0 2 5 4 14 2 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation