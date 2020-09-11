Ligue 1 Standings

Sep 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 2 Bordeaux 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 ......................................... 3 Monaco 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ......................................... 4 Rennes 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ......................................... 5 Lille 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 Nantes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ......................................... 7 Nîmes 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 8 Lyon 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 9 Saint-Étienne 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 10 Marseille 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 11 Lorient 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 12 Lens 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 13 Angers 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 14 Reims 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 15 Montpellier 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 Metz 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 PSG 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ......................................... 18 Dijon 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 ......................................... 19 Strasbourg 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 20 Brest 2 0 0 2 2 7 0 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation