Ligue 1 Top Scorers

Feb 19 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Ligue 1 on Friday 1 K. Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 16 2 M. Depay (Lyon) 14 3 W. Ben Yedder (Monaco) 13 4 B. Dia (Reims) 12 K. Volland (Monaco) 5 K. Toko Ekambi (Lyon) 11 6 L. Ajorque (Strasbourg) 10 M. Kean (Paris Saint-Germain) 7 A. Delort (Montpellier HSC) 9 T. Kadewere (Lyon) G. Kakuta (Racing Club de Lens) G. Laborde (Montpellier HSC) B. Yılmaz (Lille OSC Métropole) 8 A. Gouiri (Nice) 8 T. Moffi (FC Lorient) 9 J. David (Lille OSC Métropole) 7 H. Diallo (Strasbourg) F. Honorat (Stade Brestois 29) F. Sotoca (Racing Club de Lens) F. Thauvin (Marseille) Y. Yazıcı (Lille OSC Métropole)