Ligue 1 Top Scorers

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Ligue 1 on Saturday 1 K. Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 15 2 B. Dia (Reims) 12 3 W. Ben Yedder (Monaco) 11 M. Depay (Lyon) K. Volland (Monaco) 4 L. Ajorque (Strasbourg) 10 K. Toko Ekambi (Lyon) 5 A. Delort (Montpellier HSC) 9 T. Kadewere (Lyon) G. Kakuta (Racing Club de Lens) M. Kean (Paris Saint-Germain) B. Yılmaz (Lille OSC Métropole) 6 H. Diallo (Strasbourg) 7 F. Honorat (Stade Brestois 29) G. Laborde (Montpellier HSC) F. Thauvin (Marseille) Y. Yazıcı (Lille OSC Métropole)