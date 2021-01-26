Lions add Duce Staley as assistant head coach

Duce Staley is joining the Detroit Lions as assistant head coach and running backs coach, per multiple reports.

Staley held the same title with the Philadelphia Eagles under Doug Pederson, who was fired at the end of the 2020 season and replaced by Nick Sirianni. Staley interviewed for the position.

In Detroit, Staley joins Dan Campbell's staff along with several other former NFL players. Campbell was a tight end and Aaron Glenn, the team's defensive coordinator, played cornerback. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was a running back in the league and most recently head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Staley asked out of his contract with the Eagles, according to reports.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said on Jan. 19 he received "quite a few" text messages from current and former players endorsing Staley to be the team's head coach.

After a thorough interview process with nine known candidates, Lurie reportedly met with Staley to advise him of the team's choice of Sirianni.

