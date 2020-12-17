Lions C Ragnow kept playing with fractured throat

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow didn't let a fractured throat prevent him from finishing Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Yes, a fractured throat.

The NFL Network reported that Ragnow sustained the injury during the first quarter. He played all 68 offensive snaps and four on special teams for the Lions, who dropped a 31-24 decision to fall to 5-8 on the season.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Ragnow's airway is unobstructed and he is able to eat. However, doctors have advised him to avoid speaking at this time.

Ragnow did not participate in practice on Wednesday, and his status for this weekend's road game against the Tennessee Titans (9-4) -- and the team's final two contests -- is uncertain.

Ragnow, 24, has logged 872 offensive snaps while playing in all 13 games this season.

He has started in all 44 career games in which he has appeared since being selected by the Lions in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

