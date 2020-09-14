Lions LB Collins ejected after bumping official

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected from Sunday's season opener against the visiting Chicago Bears after making contact with an official.

Apparently trying to demonstrate what happened on the previous play, Collins lowered the crown of his helmet and gently bumped into the chest of referee Alex Kemp.

Kemp immediately threw the flag and tossed Collins from the game, which was tied at 3-3 with 12:37 remaining in the first half.

Collins, 30, signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Lions in March.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and 2015 Pro Bowl selection with New England, Collins has 575 tackles, 24.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles and 10 interceptions in 96 career games with the Patriots (2013-16, 2019) and Cleveland Browns (2016-18).

--Field Level Media