Lions missing 'several' coaches due to contact tracing

The Detroit Lions are working virtually Wednesday morning after "several" coaches were deemed to have had close contact with team personnel who tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said there were no new positive results on Wednesday morning, a day after the organization had two positive tests.

The Lions said the coaches "will remain away from the team facility until further notice." While the team did not identify the coaches, ESPN reported they work on defense.

The Lions said the team is scheduled to hold an outdoor practice later Wednesday.

Detroit (5-9) is scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5) on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions have been short on the coaching staff since the firing of Matt Patricia on Nov. 28. Darrell Bevell was promoted from offensive coordinator to interim head coach, and on Monday the team fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.

