Lions place CB Trufant, DT Shelton on IR

The Detroit Lions placed two defensive starters on injured reserve Wednesday, losing cornerback Desmond Trufant to a hamstring injury and defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a knee injury.

Trufant and Shelton left last Thursday's 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans with injuries. They will each miss at least three games, making them eligible to return in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trufant, 30, has 20 tackles, one sack and one interception in six starts in his first season with the Lions. He signed a two-year, $20 million contract with $14 million guaranteed in March.

A first-round draft pick in 2013 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, Trufant spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Shelton, 27, has 36 tackles, four quarterback hits and one sack in 11 starts in his first season with Detroit. He inked a two-year, $8 million contract with $4 million guaranteed in March.

A first-round selection (12th overall) by Cleveland in 2015, Shelton played three seasons with the Browns (2015-17) and two with the New England Patriots (2018-19).

The Lions also announced that defensive end Julian Okwara and cornerback Darryl Roberts will be activated from IR and return to practice Wednesday.

The team signed defensive tackle Kevin Strong from the practice squad to the active roster and activated tight end Hunter Bryant from IR. Cornerback Alex Myres was signed to the practice squad.

The Lions (4-7) play the Bears (5-6) in Chicago on Sunday.

--Field Level Media