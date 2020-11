Lions put QB Stafford on COVID reserve

The Detroit Lions have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time in three months, the team announced Wednesday.

Stafford was put on the list during training camp on Aug. 1 but was reinstated a few days later after further tests revealed a false positive.

The 32-year old is considered "high risk, close contact" with a non-team member, per ESPN and NFL Network, but still could be eligible to play Sunday at Minnesota.

Per protocols, Stafford must isolate for five days but can return as long as he tests negative and doesn't present any symptoms. He still will be in the five-day isolation window when the team travels to Minneapolis on Saturday but will travel by private plane, per NFL Network.

Chase Daniel is the backup behind Stafford.

The Lions put linebacker Jarrad Davis on COVID reserve Tuesday.

Stafford played every snap in last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, throwing for 336 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The veteran has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,916 yards and 13 TDs against five INTs.

Stafford played just eight games last season after suffering a back injury on the final drive of Detroit's 31-24 loss to Oakland on Nov. 3. He was put on injured reserve on Dec. 17 and had a streak of 136 straight regular-season starts snapped.

