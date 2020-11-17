Lions QB Stafford (thumb) says X-rays were negative

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said Monday night that X-rays on his right hand and thumb came back negative.

Stafford underwent tests after experiencing thumb soreness Sunday during the Lions' game against the Washington Football Team. He said he feels he will be able to play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

"I did get some X-rays after the game and they were negative. No fractures or breaks in there," Stafford said during an appearance on FOX2 in Detroit. "A couple, I'm sure, tests throughout the week but, you know, I'm going to do everything I can to be out there.

"I'm going to do what I can, so I like my chances."

After playing at Carolina, the Lions (4-5) have a quick turnaround with their annual Thanksgiving Day date kicking off Week 12 versus the Houston Texans.

Stafford said Sunday he had trouble gripping the ball after a first-quarter hit and trainers taped his thumb.

Washington linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis hit Stafford with 3:10 left in the first quarter. After the tape job, Stafford returned and finished the Lions' last-second 30-27 victory with 276 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

"I don't know what happened," Stafford said after the game. "It was on a play where I got sacked, they had a personal foul, so the next time I gripped the ball to throw it, it didn't feel so hot."

Stafford, 32, has completed 63.7 percent of his passes this season for 2,403 yards, 17 scores and seven interceptions.

--Field Level Media