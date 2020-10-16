Lions RB Peterson misses practice with illness

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson missed Thursday's practice due to illness.

According to the Lions, the illness is not COVID-19 related.

The 35-year-old Peterson is Detroit's leading rusher with 245 yards. Kerryon Johnson is second with 71.

Peterson signed with the Lions shortly before the start of the season after being released by the Washington Football Team.

Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,461 rushing yards and fourth with 112 rushing touchdowns.

The Lions (1-3) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) on Sunday.

--Field Level Media