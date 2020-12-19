Lions' Stafford misses practice, could play Sunday

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford won't practice Friday as he continues to recover from a rib injury, but he will travel to Tennessee for Sunday's game against the Titans, interim head coach Darrell Bevell said.

It is the third straight missed practice for Stafford. If he can't go for the Lions (5-8) against the Titans (9-4), Chase Daniel will start.

Stafford, 32, was injured in the fourth quarter of the Lions' loss on Sunday to the Green Bay Packers.

The veteran QB said on Wednesday that he wasn't counting himself out against the Titans.

"I think it kind of boils down to being able to operate, you know?" Stafford said. "Don't want it to be one of those things where you go out there and do something weird early, and you're out after the first series of the game or something.

"I'm gonna have to rest, but I'm not counting myself out. Just trying to see how it progresses throughout the week."

In 13 games this season, Stafford has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Bevell also said Friday that center Frank Ragnow would miss practice and visit a specialist. He sustained a fractured throat against the Packers but played every offensive snap. He has not been ruled out against the Titans.

--Field Level Media