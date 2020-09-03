Lithuania wants EU leaders to discuss Navalny poisoning at next summit

VILNIUS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Lithuania will ask European Union leaders to discuss the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Russia at their next summit, President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters on Thursday.

Navalny, who is in intensive care after being airlifted from Omsk to a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"Lithuania will definitely be among those calling for this question to be discussed. It is extremely important, especially in relation to what is happening in Belarus," Nauseda told reporters in Vilnius.

"A lot of factors point to involvement from the highest levels of government."

The next summit is scheduled for Sept. 24. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)