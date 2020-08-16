Lithuanian defence minister says Lithuania does not pose threat to Belarus

VILNIUS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - NATO member Lithuania does not pose a military threat to its neighbour Belarus, Lithuania's defence minister said on Sunday, after Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko accused NATO of massing on his country's western border.

"The Belarus crisis is a political one, and any allegations by the Belarus leadership about foreign countries' interference or about threats they pose are an attempt to shift blame and justify its own actions," Raimundas Karoblis said in a statement to Reuters. All international military training in Lithuania is held according to a long-term schedule, he said. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; editing by Philippa Fletcher)